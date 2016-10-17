Demi Lovato Is Cool For The Summer, Blond For Fall

If you haven't noticed, blond is turning out to be the new auburn. Fall usually invites darker hair colors, but this season, things are looking a little lighter. To wit: Kristin Cavallari proved platinum isn't just for summer, and Hailey Baldwin brightened up, too. Now, Demi Lovato is the latest celeb to debut a blond 'do. In a post on Instagram, the singer shared the look with fans, adding a seemingly appropriate caption, "Goldie locks."
Although it's not as bold or bright as her blue, pink, or purple strands of the past, the reveal is still a departure for Lovato, who has recently stuck to her natural-brunette roots the past few months. To bring the whole look together, she pairs it with a brown smoky eye and matte lip (perhaps using her makeup line with NYC?) She's also one of the most recent celebs to wear one of our favorite looks: blond hair and dark eyebrows.
From giving speeches at the DNC to opening up about eating-disorder recovery, Lovato is an undisputed badass — and, in our eyes, can do no wrong. Her bold, blond hair move? Well, you can just add that to the list of reasons we love her.
