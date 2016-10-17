Story from Celebrity Beauty

Demi Lovato Is Cool For The Summer, Blond For Fall

Rebecca Farley

Goldie locks 💛

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Photo: via @ddlovato/Instagram.
If you haven't noticed, blond is turning out to be the new auburn. Fall usually invites darker hair colors, but this season, things are looking a little lighter. To wit: Kristin Cavallari proved platinum isn't just for summer, and Hailey Baldwin brightened up, too. Now, Demi Lovato is the latest celeb to debut a blond 'do. In a post on Instagram, the singer shared the look with fans, adding a seemingly appropriate caption, "Goldie locks."

Although it's not as bold or bright as her blue, pink, or purple strands of the past, the reveal is still a departure for Lovato, who has recently stuck to her natural-brunette roots the past few months. To bring the whole look together, she pairs it with a brown smoky eye and matte lip (perhaps using her makeup line with NYC?) She's also one of the most recent celebs to wear one of our favorite looks: blond hair and dark eyebrows.

From giving speeches at the DNC to opening up about eating-disorder recovery, Lovato is an undisputed badass — and, in our eyes, can do no wrong. Her bold, blond hair move? Well, you can just add that to the list of reasons we love her.

Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers