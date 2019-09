Donald Trump has said some inappropriate things about women . But — according to a host of female GOP pundits — Beyoncé has said worse.Tasked with defending a leaked 2005 recording of Trump making lewd comments, three conservative talking heads have instead placed Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj in the crosshairs of the maelstrom. Ann Coulter, Laura Ingraham, and Betsy McCaughey have cited Beyoncé and Minaj's lyrics as evidence that Hillary Clinton and the Obamas are the real misogynist mouthpieces.One problem: It seems that none of these women have actually spent a lot of time listening to the artists they're trying to besmirch.Exhibit A: In the wee hours of October 14, Ann Coulter did a quick Google search of the dirtiest Beyoncé lyrics she could find.She tweeted her findings: "Beyonce, cited by Michelle Obama as role model for her daughters, sings about 'pussy curvalicious, served delicious.' Oh my. I just fainted."