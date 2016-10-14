But it looks like Coulter fainted before getting a handle on who said what. Those aren't actually Beyoncé's words. Coulter tweeted a line from Nicki Minaj's verse in the pair's remix of "Flawless."



Exhibit B: Laura Ingraham — perhaps after seeing Coulter's tweet — Googled Nicki Minaj, and decided to double down the spurious logic.



"N.Minaj met w/Obama…her lyrics?" she tweeted. “'Real country-ass n*gga, let me play w/ his rifle P***y put his *ss to sleep…'"

