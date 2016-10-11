@nickiminaj is here to slay. With a new album and a TV series inspired by her life in the works, our November cover star—the most bankable woman in hip-hop—is at the height of her game. Click the link in our bio to read highlights from her interview. #NickiforMC

A photo posted by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) on Oct 11, 2016 at 9:33am PDT