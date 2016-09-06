Long before Nicki Minaj announced herself on Kanye's "Monster" (also home to a verse in which Jay Z basically reads the Dungeons & Dragons Monster Manual), she was Li'l Wayne's Young Money protege. Though she's far surpassed her label boss as a rapper, she has taken a bit of his DNA. Wayne solidified his claim of being "Best Rapper Alive" based on taking other people's beats and putting his own spin on them.
So it makes sense that Minaj returns to rapping with an amazing freestyle over Young M.A’s “OOOUUU," itself a great track. Like Wayne, she's no stranger to self-aggrandizement. She calls herself "the female Jay," attests to the addictiveness of her sexuality, and says she's a brand. And that's just in the first verse.
Her favorite lyric, however, might surprise you.
The reggae part 😩. And. Now put some marshmallows in my coco. 😂 I b likin the corny lines the best cuz they random https://t.co/Gzpg2y9y9k— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 4, 2016
In the rest of the song, Minaj name checks Wayne and even calls out Harambe in her freestyle. It's pretty great, she's pretty great. Listen below.
