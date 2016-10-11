The BeyHive Is Trolling This Politician For Her Ludicrous Beyoncé Comment

Former New York Lieutenant Governor Betsy McCaughey may have just made the biggest mistake of her career — angering Beyoncé fans.
For some reason, during an appearance on CNN Tonight, McCaughey found the need to defend Donald Trump's misogynist comments on a 2005 recording, which finds him bragging about assaulting women. Using some kind of hellish version of six degrees of separation, the ex-politician laid out her thesis: Trump is running against Hillary Clinton. Hilary Clinton likes Beyoncé. In Beyoncé's song "Formation," the singer uses explicit language. Therefore, Clinton criticizing Trump's comments is unfair.
"All that, and a @Beyonce reference," said @donlemon. Here's the @Betsy_McCaughey moment our host was referencing https://t.co/n1xzb7QtJZ— CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 11, 2016
To really hammer home her point, Ms. McCaughey even read some "Formation" lyrics on air. The clip is pretty entertaining, but fans of Queen Bey are not laughing, taking to social media to show why you shouldn't come after the Lemonade star. The former lt. governer's Facebook page has been flooded with bee emoji from loyal Beyoncé fans.
Confirmed: The BeyHive found the Facebook page of that crazy lady from CNN. pic.twitter.com/r2SSF7Z2b8— Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) October 11, 2016
Maybe this will teach McCaughey a valuable lesson, succinctly summed up by one Twitter user: "don't kick the hive if you don't want the sting."
@Betsy_McCaughey don't kick the hive if you don't want the sting 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝— Chioma Chikezie (@_cchikezie) October 11, 2016
