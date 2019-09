The BeyHive Is Trolling This Politician For Her Ludicrous Beyoncé Comment

For some reason, during an appearance on CNN Tonight, McCaughey found the need to defend Donald Trump's misogynist comments on a 2005 recording, which finds him bragging about assaulting women. Using some kind of hellish version of six degrees of separation, the ex-politician laid out her thesis: Trump is running against Hillary Clinton. Hilary Clinton likes Beyoncé. In Beyoncé's song "Formation," the singer uses explicit language. Therefore, Clinton criticizing Trump's comments is unfair.