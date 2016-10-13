Ken Bone became an unlikely internet hero when he burst onto the scene in a now-iconic red sweater that seemed tailor-made for internet stardom. We weren't going to forget about this easily; Halloween costumes have been made.
But let's take two steps back, several deep breaths, and a seat. Ken Bone is an undecided voter. We are nationally celebrating a man who is faced with the choice of the most qualified presidential candidate in modern history, a woman who has spent more than a decade literally working in the White House alongside two different Presidents as well as holding a Senate seat for multiple terms, and a guy who has been accused of sexual assault around 15 times in the past 24 hours.
Of course, standing out among a group so infantile that the closing question was "Can't we all get along?" is not exactly a tall task. Also, let's not forget that Ken Bone changed into his sweater because he ripped the seat of his pants in two. Ken Bone isn't Chance the Gardener, a simple man whose simple worldview is a refreshing window into a clear way of thought. He's just a guy in a sweater that can't make a decision any thinking person made about six months ago.
Anyways, he's now a spokesman for Uber's SELECT service, which lets people ride around in fancy cars for double the rate of Uber X.
Everyone wants to know if I've decided... and I have. uberSELECT helps you ride in style like me https://t.co/HyOS8z9SRd— Ken Bone (@kenbone18) October 13, 2016
Great job, Ken! You've translated accidental fame into free car rides, a branded T-shirt, and a Reddit AMA later Thursday.
Actually, give it up for Ken. He's turned being unable to decide into a cottage industry. What else could be closer to the American dream?
