After such a contentious election season, would Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump be able to say nice things about each other?



An audience member at the second presidential debate seemed to think so.



"Would either of you name one positive thing that you respect in one another?" the man asked in the final question of the raucous 90-minute showdown.



After initial gasps and laughter from the audience died down, Hillary Clinton went first.



"I respect his children. His children are incredibly able and devoted, and I think that says a lot about Donald. I don’t agree with nearly anything else he says or does, but I do respect that," she said. "I think that is something, as a mother and grandmother, that is very important to me."



The GOP candidate thanked his opponent for her compliment and offered one of his own.



"She doesn’t quit, she doesn’t give up. I respect that. I tell it like it is. She’s a fighter," Trump said. "She does fight hard and she doesn’t quit and she doesn’t give up, and I consider that to be a very good trait.”



