Of Course There's Already A Ken Bone Halloween Costume

Ken Bone was the internet's undisputed MVP from Sunday's town hall debate, which in and of itself didn't give us much to be happy about . Still, the undecided voter from Illinois was all of us, Twitter said, with his sensible red sweater and political skepticism. From a fashion standpoint, while people were discussing the possible shade in Melania Trump's pussy-bow blouse , Bone was selling out his Izod pullover. Memes and late-night appearances ensued, and it was decided: Ken Bone was the topical Halloween costume to beat this year.Once the seed was planted, the web reacted quickly. There's already a site advertising an "official" Ken Bone Halloween costume — because it's 2016, and this is the world we live in. For $50, you get the undecided-voter starter pack : a long-sleeved T-shirt printed to the likeness of Bone's zip-up sweater, a pair of glasses, a microphone, and a mustache. Questions about energy policy not included. Want something more subtle? How about the " Sexy Undecided Voter " getup Yandy put on its website yesterday, which sold out within four hours? Yes, this is a thing you could spend $99.95 on.