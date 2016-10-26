You've Never Seen — Or Felt — Eyeshadow Like This Before

In the two years I've spent working in the beauty industry, I've come across just about every product imaginable, and never have I wanted — needed — to touch one as badly as I did the new MAC Spellbinder eyeshadow. The lineup of eight landed on my desk recently thanks to our news editor Kelsey Castañon, who saw them first and appropriately freaked out. Before she even got the words "suede eyeshadow" out, I had snatched the pot and started swatching.



When it comes to makeup, nothing excites me quite like unexpected textures — and damn, does this launch fit that bill. In the pan, the shadow looks sort of like a striped, fuzzy, faux-fur stole with fine glitter running throughout; when you touch it, it feels like melted velvet. It's technically a powder, but it glides on like a cream and leaves the most beautiful metallic sheen behind.



Applying this shadow with your fingers is the easiest way to go, but if you want a more sheer finish, pick up a brush. I love everything about the formula, but I do have one request: MAC, please round out the color selection with some lighter, more neutral shades. The current ones are dark, moody, and sexy — perfect for my weekend smoky-eye look — but I want to dip into these fuzzy pots of pigment every morning. Click through to see the shadow in action.





