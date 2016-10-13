It’s just about that time of year when we freak out about what we’re going to be for Halloween. With so much anticipation comes some serious prep, especially if you’re ready to go big this year. Commence tapping through slideshows of celebrity looks from years past. Heidi Klum’s Jessica Rabbit, Rihanna’s Ninja Turtle, and Beyoncé's Storm are all contenders, but creating these looks requires a bit of help (a.k.a. an entire team of experts).
Yes, these impressive costumes aren't the handiwork of our famous friends. A makeup artist is behind the scenes with piles of Spirit Gum and false lashes to put it all together. Since none of us have that kind of entourage — or money — we asked the pros how we can do it at home all by ourselves. (Maybe with a pal or two standing by for support.)
Click ahead to see what they told us about how to master the art of Halloween makeup, as well as the products we need to have in order to impress everyone with our body-paint skills.
