When it comes to finding hair and makeup ideas that can easily fit into our real-life routines, nothing beats the red carpet. Whether it's the ultra-glamorous Cannes Film Festival or simply a step-and-repeat at the opening of a new nightclub, stars tend to use the opportunity to pull out their best beauty game. Lately, it seems celebs are getting more and more experimental with color — and we're feeling it in a big way. Think blue lips, purple lids, and metallic everything.



Ahead, we rounded up our favorites from the past month to share with you. And what good is a slideshow of seriously inspiring looks without the product recommendations to help you get them? We've got you covered there. Best of all: Most of these products won't set you back more than $10. Get ready to leave your makeup rut behind starting...now!