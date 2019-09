Anastasia Just Dropped Something Major — & You Can See It Here First

When makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills teased its first Halloween tutorial of the year on Instagram, its 11 million fans on the platform flipped out. And it's not the first time ABH has generated big buzz: The internet also went wild for its Glow Kit when it dropped a few months ago; ditto the supremely wearable, badass eyeshadow palette created with Kim K.'s makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic.So when we got the opportunity to take the first peek at the full tutorial, we knew it was going to be good. But when we pressed play, it completely exceeded our expectations: The mermaid makeup manages to be dreamy, yet scary — all the while looking as if the subject is underwater. "I see Halloween costumes get more and more realistic and incredible every year," says Claudia Soare , the brand's president. If that's the case, we can't wait to see how people attempt to beat this in 2017.