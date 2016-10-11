Here's All The Unapologetically Feminist Merch You've Been Looking For

Feminism and fashion don't overlap all that often (not nearly enough, some might argue) but it's always interesting when they do. Case in point: Maria Grazia Chiuri's debut for spring 2017 as creative director at Dior. Regardless of your feelings about the collection, the message was pretty overt — "We Should All Be Feminists" was right there on the T-shirts. And then, there's that "The Future Is Female" tee. The phrase, which dates back to 1974, was dusted off last year by L.A. design collective Otherwild, then spotted on the likes of St. Vincent, with a quarter of proceeds going to Planned Parenthood. (Cara Delevingne came out with her own sweatshirt version, which rankled the Twittersphere.) But what if you don't want to be donning the same "Wild Feminist" tee as everyone else? Let us direct you to edgy, unapologetically feminist e-comm, Kiddbell.
The site's founder, Whitney Bell, is a self-described "art school dropout, dick pic vigilante, and feminist bitch." The site stocks items by 70 independent artists and makers, some of which are profanity-laced reclamations of traditionally sexist terms, and Bell collaborates with a number of these individuals on "exclusive femme-powered pieces" created just for her site. (There are also some of Bell's own designs in the mix.) Plus, a large portion of proceeds go to women's rights organizations. Ahead, Bell shares how the site came about, and its unlikely origin story, which, yes, involves those aforementioned dick pics.
