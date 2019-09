The comments section of Delevingne's account quickly lit up upon the posting of this morning's image. Commenters pointed out how she and girlfriend Annie Clark, a.k.a. singer St. Vincent, had each been seen in shirts bearing the same phrase previously — shirts created by Los Angeles design collective Otherwild. The response was less than warm."And as a queer woman yourself, the least you could [do] is support @otherwild," wrote Sabrina_Wreck.

"Really messed up that you blatantly ripped off @otherwild, a small, queer woman-owned business with no credit to the history of this shirt which was JUST featured in the @nytimes. Everyone else, if you want one of the shirts, really support the cause and buy it from www.otherwild.com." — Women's Center for Creative Work

"I love u Cara but u gotta give @otherwild credit this was not ur idea" — littlegayegg