Lauren Conrad’s perfectly lived-in hair is something of an enigma: Despite being styled in beachy waves for decades, it never looks dated. Her secret? Ever-so-slight updates, throughout which she stays true to her SoCal roots, while shifting her hair's shape and shade for the season.
Her latest iteration is nothing short of swoon-worthy. Conrad’s hairstylist Kristin Ess took to Instagram to share the style, a lob cut in a super-soft shag. Granted, this is not the extreme, '70s version we immediately think of when we hear the word “shag” — even though the cut is having a moment right now, and served as Ess' inspiration. She says that while she loves it, "a lot of my clients are not into such dramatic layers or aggressively shattered ends." So instead of going full-blown Jane Fonda in Klute or even Meg Ryan, the stylist opted for a lob with major texture.
"This is a great cut for her because there's no long-term commitment," says Ess. "Adding these soft, subtle, shaggy layers gives her a new shape to play around with. She likes to air-dry her hair a lot, and this will let her do that easily."
Can she still style it in beach waves? You bet. (We don’t even want to think about L.C. without her signature style.) But it looks way modern and fresh, and we've already started pinning it for our own fall hair refresh.
