Lauren Conrad has gone platinum blonde! The 30-year-old reality-TV star unveiled her newest summer look on Instagram.
Her stylist, Kristin Ess, called Conrad "my human doll" in her caption, which showed off The Hills alum's newest look. Conrad's long been a blonde. In the past, she's gone from ombré brown-and-blonde waves that drape along her shoulders to a straightened, dark-blonde style, but this look is really different.
She kept the length, but not much else. The striking blonde color is definitely beautiful for summer. She's also added in some volume, so it looks as if her hair bounces as she walks. It's an edgy departure from Conrad's usual look, so cheers to taking more risks for summer '16.
