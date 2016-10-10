The Columbus Day Sales You Can't Miss

By now, we’ve given up on ever breaking our online shopping habits. Between keeping track of which sites sell designer pieces for less and scouring the web for promo codes, we've done it all and we're not going to stop. So when a huge sale day comes around, we can't help but be the first to get in line (or online). And Columbus Day sales hit a sweet spot: The non-holiday lands right when it's time to swap out our summer wardrobes for the fall. But swapping out our buys from shorts to coats is bittersweet — yes, it's getting cold out now, but we can feasibly get discounts on both swimwear and parkas right now. From stocking up on last season's marked down duds to hoarding fall's newest arrivals, today's the day to hit "Add to Cart." Click through for the Columbus Day sales to shop today.

