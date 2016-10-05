From celebrating the 4th of July to throwing epic birthday parties, Taylor Swift's squad does everything together. So, it's not too surprising that they've got a WhatsApp Group Chat.
Hailee Steinfeld told BBC Radio that she and the rest of the group use it to stay in touch no matter where they are.
"It's so crazy being all over the world at the same time and rarely being in the same place at the same time," she said. "But it's so much fun to stay in contact and find each other along the way and all get caught up." Steinfeld has said the squad doesn't actually spend too much time together, so this must be how they make up for it.
She also talked about the advantages of having a bunch of famous friends. When she's too busy to talk, she said, they're always understanding.
WhatsApp isn't the only app Swift and her squad use to keep in touch, though. They've also been spotted chatting over FaceTime. I guess when you're a celebrity trying to maintain a squad while on the move, you can use the help of all the apps you can get.
Hailee Steinfeld told BBC Radio that she and the rest of the group use it to stay in touch no matter where they are.
"It's so crazy being all over the world at the same time and rarely being in the same place at the same time," she said. "But it's so much fun to stay in contact and find each other along the way and all get caught up." Steinfeld has said the squad doesn't actually spend too much time together, so this must be how they make up for it.
She also talked about the advantages of having a bunch of famous friends. When she's too busy to talk, she said, they're always understanding.
WhatsApp isn't the only app Swift and her squad use to keep in touch, though. They've also been spotted chatting over FaceTime. I guess when you're a celebrity trying to maintain a squad while on the move, you can use the help of all the apps you can get.
Advertisement