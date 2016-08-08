Taylor Swift Sang A Duet With Nelly At Karlie Kloss' Birthday Party

Taylor Swift is obviously on the outs with Kanye West, but she's still got one rap star in her corner: Nelly.
Swift tapped the "Hot in Herre" performer to play at pal Karlie Kloss' birthday party, People reports. The supermodel celebrated her 24th birthday in the Hamptons on Saturday night.
And because Kelly Rowland wasn't on the guest list, Swift herself stepped up to sing "Dilemma" with Nelly at the soiree. Thankfully, there's video footage of it all.
It's not the first time Nelly and Swift have teamed up. He turned up at the St. Louis stop on last year's 1989 tour to perform "Hot in Herre" with her and Haim. Does this mean he's an official squad-member now?
Watch the performance below. It's like 2002 all over again.
Swift tapped the "Hot in Herre" performer to play at pal Karlie Kloss' birthday party, People reports. The supermodel celebrated her 24th birthday in the Hamptons on Saturday night.
And because Kelly Rowland wasn't on the guest list, Swift herself stepped up to sing "Dilemma" with Nelly at the soiree. Thankfully, there's video footage of it all.
It's not the first time Nelly and Swift have teamed up. He turned up at the St. Louis stop on last year's 1989 tour to perform "Hot in Herre" with her and Haim. Does this mean he's an official squad-member now?
Watch the performance below. It's like 2002 all over again.
Taylor and Nelly performing "Dilemma" together! pic.twitter.com/WmkMMy6jII— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) August 7, 2016
Taylor on stage with Nelly singing 'Dilemma' at a party in The Hamptons last night! pic.twitter.com/X2S0qMDzsB— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) August 7, 2016
Advertisement