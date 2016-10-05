

Only almost jealous, though — because if you have not read the English author's psychological tale yet, you're officially missing out, since the movie just might make you appreciate the book even more. Though, Hawkins is on the same page about her fans being in for a real theatrical treat. We spoke to her about this runaway hit, how she got cut from the movie, and details about her forthcoming next novel.



So there was a brief moment where you were actually in the movie, right, but then you got cut?

"It’s quite funny, but it’s not a big deal. All that happened was: I happened to be visiting the set, and Tate [Taylor], the director, said, 'Oh come on, get on the train, get on the train, be in the shot.' So it was one shot and it happened not to make it into the final cut. I’m not heartbroken about it."



Did anything else on set that day take you by surprise?

"It was actually amazing to see because that day they were [filming] in Grand Central Station. They had all these extras coming on the platform and Emily — Emily Blunt — walking amongst them, getting onto the train, and then Lisa Kudrow as well getting on the train. It was really exciting to see them actually there, and to be at the real place: It wasn’t a set. This was actually in Grand Central Station with an actual train."



When you saw the film's premiere in London, were you at all nervous?

"Yeah — obviously, you want it to be good. You want people to enjoy it. So there is a slight kind of odd, weirdness about it: I got the feeling that the audience was really engaged with it, and people gasped at the right points and laughed at the right points."

