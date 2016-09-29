Because there aren't as many multi-layered roles for women, do you ever see a culture of competitiveness in Hollywood?

“I think the media love to portray women as vying and watchful and contentious, and actually I’ve never had an issue with a woman that I’ve worked with in this business, ever. I’ve actually worked with a couple of diva men! But I’ve never had a weird situation working with a woman, I’ve loved it always, and some of them are still very good friends of mine. It’s not to say that there aren’t women out there that would be jealous or watchful or any of those things, but it hasn’t been my experience. I think women are the most openly admiring of each other...the way I talk to my friends is the way [my husband] John [Krasinski] would never talk to his friends. I’m like ‘Oh my god you look so hot, like, your tits, wow!’ Meanwhile, John would never say anything like that to his friends."



Speaking of John, I read that a few years ago you said that you'd like to act with him, but you wouldn't want to play each other's romantic interests. Is that still the case?

“No, I don’t think so. I mean, who knows? I never say never, but part of me would just prefer it to be, we’ll do a play together or a film together where we’re not necessarily, like, being judged on our chemistry on- and off-screen.”



What does a typical day in the Blunt-Krasinski household look like?

“We love to eat out, but both enjoy cooking; actually John just started. He's really good at it, he makes a really good coq au vin. It’s so him, though, to go from not cooking to cooking something so fancy. It's so him to go from one extreme to the other. I love cooking Italian food, but we all love sushi. I'm embarrassed to say that that's my 2-year-old's favorite meal. She's already a Brooklyn hipster.”



You're going from super-sad Rachel in The Girl on the Train to preparing to play Mary Poppins on Broadway. What's that been like?

“I am frozen with fear. My heart races when I think about it, actually. The music's fantastic, and the script is really magical, and we just did a workshop of it a few weeks ago and it was just awesome. So I’m slowly trying to figure out my own version of Mary Poppins. No one can outdo Julie Andrews, so it’ll just have to be my own unique version.”



I can't wait to check that out! And to wrap up, I have a lightning round of questions for you. First up: American accent, or British?

“It depends on the character. But it’s obviously easier for me to use my own accent!”



You're always switching up your hair color. Red, brown, or blond?

“As I get older I think I look better with lighter hair. I quite like blond right now, like, I’m going to go even blonder. Just for fun.”



Playing the villain or the good guy?

“It’s so hard to sum it up. But I mean, bad girls have more fun, right?”



Last one: If The Devil Wears Prada's Emily and Miranda got into a standoff argument, who do you think would win?

“Miranda! Emily is desperate and terrified, so she would lose. She's not quite as acerbic as Miranda.”