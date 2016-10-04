In 1989, Nike created an icon: The Nike Mag. The shoe, worn by Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly in the sci-fi time-travel classic Back To The Future Part II, sensed its wearer and laced itself up. It was, without a doubt, the coolest sneaker out there. The only problem for every kid of the '80s and '90s who wanted a pair was, like the floating skateboard in this same movie, the kicks didn't actually exist. They were just the stuff of special effects-enhanced, movie magic dreams.
Now, 27 years later, like the Hoverboard, these sneakers are finally real. Eighty-nine limited-edition pairs of real Nike Mags — self-lacing and all — will be raffled off beginning today and ending on October 11.
If you remember hearing about the Back To The Future shoes before, you're not mistaken. Nike created a pair last year for Michael J. Fox, but this is the first time that the Nike Mags will be available for those of us without Marty McFly cred. (There's also the HyperAdapt 1.0, Nike's much-hyped self-lacing sneaker, which will be available in select stores on November 28.)
However, these Nike Mags are different. They use the same basic mechanics as the HyperAdapt 1.0, but are more a lifestyle than a performance shoe, and have a more sophisticated cabling and lacing system.
First off, the shoe has a sensor at the base that detects when you put your foot in. "When the foot hits the foot bed, the adaptive lacing adjusts the cabling system to a comfortable level around the foot," Tiffany Beers, Senior Innovator at Nike, says. "From there you can adjust for a tighter or looser fit using the plus or minus panel on the collar of the shoe." The shoes adjust to your unique foot shape to give you the best fit possible.
And like the movie originals, the sneakers also light up, "We wanted to get as close to the vision from 1989 as possible," Beers says. But, as with most other battery-based gadgets, that means they require charging. The built-in battery takes about three hours to charge completely. With the lights on, the shoes will last about four hours, Beers says. Without the lights on though, the shoes can last up to a week before requiring another charge. Being fly comes at a price.
To get your own pair, you can enter the drawing online here or through the Nike+ app by buying tickets for $10 each. All proceeds will benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation in the search for a cure for Parkinson's Disease. If you enter the drawing, note that only men's sizing is currently available. It's recommended that women estimate two sizes down.
The Nike Mag might not score you points at recess anymore, but they are sure to give you amazing street style. Watch us try them on in person below.
