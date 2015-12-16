2015 was a big year for technology, whether you consider yourself a tech fan or not. Tinder swiping and "Netflix and chill"-ing became mainstream. Virtual reality finally became a reality. And even your friend who swore off social media has a smartphone and an Instagram account now.
But, like they do in fashion, film, or just about any other aspect of our lives, tech trends come and go. The most popular apps and gadgets of last year will make way for a new wave of must-haves as our tastes change and the world advances.
We've taken a look at some of the biggest trends of 2015, and have some big bets as to what you'll see take their place in the new year. Is wearable technology a fad, or here to stay? Will your favorite social network disappear into oblivion, as a new upstart takes its place? Read on for our nine predictions for what's going to be big in the new year.
