Like many on the internet, we live for a shocking hair transformation from the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kylie or Kim going blond? Yes, please. Rob teasing a similar look? Show us more. (Or don’t.)
Thanks to fashion month, some of the crew’s biggest hair changes have come from the sister who actually switches up her style the least: Kendall Jenner. Last year, we got to see how the model looked with platinum hair, courtesy of the Balmain A/W 2016 show. And now, compliments of Givenchy, we’re getting a taste of what she looks like with a crop that’s shorter than Kris’.
Before you freak, she didn’t actually chop off her locks. Like all models in the the house’s latest show, Jenner’s hair was pulled up at the nape of the neck and made to look ultra sleek. The side-swept look was loaded with high-gloss product, while face-framing sections were sculpted to resemble long bangs. And from the front and side views, it gave the illusion of a pixie — and she totally pulled it off.
So even though Jenner only rocked a super-short cut for a few hours, we wouldn’t be surprised if it inspires cool girls everywhere to cop the real thing.
