With an A-List harem, ornately embellished and glitter-studded collections and an equally star-studded front row, Olivier Rousteing is never one for doing anything by halves. And the AW16 Balmain show certainly lived up to expectations. Momager and member of the Balmain inner-circle Kris Jenner sat front row alongside Kanye (hood up, head down) and Kim to the electrifying soundtrack of a live orchestra, complete with harpist and guitarist, as Kendall Jenner opened the show with newly blonde locks. Don't panic, it was a wig. Kendall was closely followed by Gigi Hadid also sporting a new do/brunette wig and fellow social media supermodel Jordan Dunn. Olivier's girl gang is the definition of #squadgoals.
In keeping with Rousteing's house signature, the collection focused on sexy silhouettes with cinched waists, and feathery, frilly fringing. There was plenty of suede, thigh high boots, spray-on leggings, tulip shaped skirts and lace, all in a super feminine palette of pastel colours. However, the candy colours that the show opened with later transitioned into a more gothic, black section as Joan Smalls, Lily Donaldson and Lineisy Montero stepped out in darker, more sultry pieces that fused lingerie with party wear.
The orchestra performed renditions of Savage Garden's "To the Moon and Back" and Queen's "Under Pressure" as models including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (also debuting brunette hair) concluded the final passage of the show, that was more embellished and gold-tinged than ever, closed by Kendall. We can always count on Olivier for grandeur and the most glamorous girls in the game. Bravo Balmain army, we all want a piece of Balmania.
