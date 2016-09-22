As disciples of pop culture and complete beauty nerds, we live for a good makeover. Among the most headline-making to date: When The Weeknd chopped his locs, Taylor Swift’s evolution from girl-next-door to city-slicker, and all the times a Kardashian or Jenner has gone blonde. So when Rob Kardashian Instagrammed a collage of each of his sisters — and himself — as platinum blondes yesterday, you can bet we studied it.
“Pretty sure I murdered this look,” he wrote, jokingly. “Who you think wore it best ?” Now, the stylist responsible for Rob’s drastic hair change is clearly Face Swap. But still, the sole Kardashian brother is giving us Fabio vibes with his faux color. And we’re kind of digging it?
While the photos are of Kim, Kylie, Khloé, and Kendall are real, Kourtney (who recently said she’d never go blonde again after trying the color as a teen) joins Rob in the doctored camp. There's only one thing missing, and that's a shot of Kris with blonde, beachy waves. With all that time logged in sunny California, there must be photographic evidence of a fair-haired matriarch in the archives. Kris, if you can hear us, give up the goods!
