You Have To See Kourtney Kardashian As A Blonde

When we think Kourtney Kardashian, we think: glam-meets-granola mom. More and more, Kourtney’s brand has become steeped in keeping it natural (well, as much as the glam Kardashian paradigm will allow, anyway). Processing your hair to platinum? Leave it to Kim. Going teal like Kylie? Nope — our girl Kourtney doesn’t go for those shenanigans. So we were shocked to see an especially surprising #TBT on the reality star’s app today: Kourtney as a buttery blonde.
“Kim isn't the only one in the family that has gone bleach-blond,” she wrote. “I found this picture of me when I was 16 — and it brought back so many memories from this era! Between the lipliner, pencil-thin eyebrows, and the white hair, I guess I really embraced the '90s trends back in the day!” With the teeny-tiny brows and dark liner, she does look like she's been plucked straight from the "Freedom! '90" video — and we’re on board.
But back to that color: Why haven’t we seen Kourt go back to blond in all the years since she's become a household name? “I kept this hair color for only a month before dyeing my hair light-brown with highlights,” she noted, before divulging a special pain that many of us can relate to: “When I was getting my highlights touched up, all of them fried off and I had spikes of hair that stuck up — so I dyed my hair black and cut it short.”
Since then, she’s kept her locks as natural as the ingredients in her fridge. “The next time I went blond, I wore a wig for a cover shoot for 944 Magazine — in 2009. Even though I'll probably never do something this extreme with my hair again — because it destroyed my hair and [it] took forever to get healthy — I'm happy I tried it once.”
