While Netflix Was Down Today, The Tweets Got Super Real

Update: Netflix is back up! This will not stand if it happens during the great Gilmore binge of Thanksgiving 2016, though. Consider yourselves warned, Netflix HQ.
And we're back! The streaming issues we reported are now resolved.— Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) October 1, 2016
This is not a drill! If you were planning to catch that Amanda Knox documentary or spend your Saturday binge-watching season 1 of Luke Cage, too bad. Netflix is down. Users are reporting outages in Canada, England, France, Japan, and Chile, as well as the U.S.
Hi all - we are aware of streaming issues and we are working quickly to solve them. We will update you when they are resolved.— Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) October 1, 2016
Until this is quickly resolved, we need to be entertained. If you aren't subscribing to Amazon Prime or Hulu, perhaps it's time to download the PBS app and get busy streaming Poldark.
Or, you could just read the greatest responses (so far) on Twitter to news of this category-five internet disaster.
Here, we have the modern-day "First!"
@Netflixhelps Have you tried turning it off and on again??— Stewart Fowler (@thestewfowler) October 1, 2016
Of course, the real drama is when no Netflix means no Friends.
@thereelmark @Netflixhelps it's okay. netflix is on a break. pic.twitter.com/dfke9ABQt0— pleasant pheasant (@pigeonpolice) October 1, 2016
So disappointing.
The sarcasm is strong with these eggs.
@Netflixhelps @NetflixUK hurry up, I need to find out if Bruce Wayne is #Batman.— marten📸 (@martenshoots) October 1, 2016
@Netflixhelps Is this the Apocalypse, and do I need to start hoarding Blu-Rays?— Jonanak (@Jonanak) October 1, 2016
And truly, this GIF is all of us right now.
@Netflixhelps @netflix quick my snacks are getting cold & reality is too scary 😱 pic.twitter.com/zC4kQr8iMu— Mrs M (@MrsJJMorgan) October 1, 2016
