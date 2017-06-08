Sure, you got your Amazon Prime account for the free shipping, but don't let that stop you from enjoying the amazing streaming TV options that are included with your membership! Prime Video isn't just for those of you who are burned out on Netflix. Amazon actually gets tons of exclusive shows that you won't find on the "new to Netflix" list. Plus, a few of its original series are shows you truly can't miss.
From must-see TV such as Orphan Black, Mr. Robot, and The Americans, Amazon Prime is the place to go to catch up on past seasons. Anglophile TV lovers will find a slew of PBS dramas and other British exports worth binge-watching, from all five seasons of Downton Abbey to Wolf Hall. Amazon Prime's deal with HBO for its original shows means you can also catch up on shows you haven't watched, but should, like Veep and The Wire, as well as binge on old episodes of Sex and the City whenever you want, even if you canceled your HBO Now subscription after Game of Thrones' last season ended.
If you're looking for something you can't watch anywhere else, Amazon Prime has that, too! Its award-winning series, Transparent, should go right at the top of your list. Click on for shows we think you should add to your up-next list on Prime.