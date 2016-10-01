Guys Are Plotting Revenge On Girls Who Steal Their Hoodies

Sara Murphy
As we head into fall, a.k.a. hoodie season, 21-year-old Texas college student Godswill Muofhe is fighting back on behalf of guys everywhere. Against what, you ask? Years of unfair clothing co-opting and season after season of sweatshirts stolen by chilly girlfriends around the world.

How? With a hashtag, of course.

Using the hashtag #TakeHerHoodie, Muofhe is starting a social movement encouraging men to get revenge by turning the tables and taking their girlfriends’ hoodies. And he's gaining momentum: by the time this article was written, his initial plea had been retweeted more than 38,000 times and received more than 67,000 likes.

Clearly, lots of men appreciate the cause...
Advertisement

#takeherhoodie hahahahahha

A photo posted by jen_e_fer (@jen_e_fer) on

...even if it presents some challenges.

Ladies are totally in on the joke.

Because if April and Andy are doing it, you know it's meant to be.
Advertisement

More from Trends