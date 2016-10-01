Ladies, we've had enough. You can't just take our hoodies this year without giving them back. This year we are fighting back. #TakeHerHoodie pic.twitter.com/PRUL0Gk59D— #TakeHerHoodie Ⓥ (@YoungAdolf_) September 29, 2016
As we head into fall, a.k.a. hoodie season, 21-year-old Texas college student Godswill Muofhe is fighting back on behalf of guys everywhere. Against what, you ask? Years of unfair clothing co-opting and season after season of sweatshirts stolen by chilly girlfriends around the world.
How? With a hashtag, of course.
Using the hashtag #TakeHerHoodie, Muofhe is starting a social movement encouraging men to get revenge by turning the tables and taking their girlfriends’ hoodies. And he's gaining momentum: by the time this article was written, his initial plea had been retweeted more than 38,000 times and received more than 67,000 likes.
Clearly, lots of men appreciate the cause...
How? With a hashtag, of course.
Using the hashtag #TakeHerHoodie, Muofhe is starting a social movement encouraging men to get revenge by turning the tables and taking their girlfriends’ hoodies. And he's gaining momentum: by the time this article was written, his initial plea had been retweeted more than 38,000 times and received more than 67,000 likes.
Clearly, lots of men appreciate the cause...
Advertisement
I stand in solidarity with the #TakeHerHoodie movement 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/wfYsCISkAo— Änthony (@ImDaRealMVP) September 29, 2016
We're gonna have a woman in the White House so it's finally time for true equality #TakeHerHoodie— berg (@KBerg117) September 29, 2016
#TakeHerHoodie somebody get her some real furr pic.twitter.com/7OdNpLMcDn— JarrettAnthonyMcD (@iGot_New_Legs) October 1, 2016
...even if it presents some challenges.
@YoungAdolf_ @hopeudontfindme big fan of the movement but I'm running into some logistical issues #takeherhoodie pic.twitter.com/5SZXyjBjO1— Änthony (@ImDaRealMVP) September 29, 2016
Ladies are totally in on the joke.
When your man is on that #takeherhoodie trend 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/haicciHTkU— Sarah Lynes (@sarahlynes1) September 30, 2016
#takeherhoodie is actually really cute 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wKM76paGKn— Skylar Jaramillø (@Blue_Skyes39) September 30, 2016
Because if April and Andy are doing it, you know it's meant to be.
Advertisement