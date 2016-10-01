Hillary Clinton Drops The Mic With Her Response To Trump's Body-Shaming

The next day, Trump defended his decision to call Machado "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping" on Fox & Friends.
"She gained a massive amount of weight and it was a real problem," said Trump, who briefly owned the pageant. "We had a real problem."
In case anyone was still unsure what he really thought of Machado, he criticized her and Clinton in a series of tweets on Friday. Her called Machado "disgusting" and claimed she made a sex tape (never mind the fact that he watched Paris Hilton's sex tape).
Wow, Crooked Hillary was duped and used by my worst Miss U. Hillary floated her as an "angel" without checking her past, which is terrible!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016
Using Alicia M in the debate as a paragon of virtue just shows that Crooked Hillary suffers from BAD JUDGEMENT! Hillary was set up by a con.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016
Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016
Hillary Clinton also took to Twitter to continue the debate over Machado. In her tweets, Clinton pointed out multiple problems with Trump's opinions on the matter.
First, she called out his fixation on attacking Machado, calling such obsessiveness "dangerous for a president."
What kind of man stays up all night to smear a woman with lies and conspiracy theories?— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016
Alicia deserves praise for courageously standing up to Trump's attacks. And he has the gall to blame her—and say he "helped"?— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016
When something gets under Donald's thin skin, he lashes out and can't let go. This is dangerous for a president.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016
To Donald, women like Alicia are only as valuable as his personal opinion about their looks. https://t.co/OZv8yg8vjZ pic.twitter.com/PZWmPcORBR— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016
Trump obsessively bullies Rosie O'Donnell—an accomplished actor. He insulted Kim Kardashian for her weight—when she was pregnant. Pathetic.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016
We've heard Donald's insults for years, and his policies reflect this disregard—even contempt—for women.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016
Trump on equal pay: "Do as good a job" as men.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016
Abortion? Should be "punished."
Pregnancy? An "inconvenience."
Wives working? "Dangerous."
While Donald continues day 5 of his Machado meltdown, we'll be in Florida talking about national service. You'll want to watch.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016
Then, at 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning, Clinton called out Trump for tweeting about Machado at the same time the previous day when there are plenty of bigger issues to worry about.
It's 3:20am. As good a time as any to tweet about national service. https://t.co/6hRCC16UiV— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 1, 2016