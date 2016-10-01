Story from US News

Hillary Clinton Drops The Mic With Her Response To Trump's Body-Shaming

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.
During the presidential debate, Hillary Clinton called Donald Trump out on his body-shaming comments toward former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who announced her support for Clinton in a video for the campaign.

The next day, Trump defended his decision to call Machado "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping" on Fox & Friends.

"She gained a massive amount of weight and it was a real problem," said Trump, who briefly owned the pageant. "We had a real problem."

In case anyone was still unsure what he really thought of Machado, he criticized her and Clinton in a series of tweets on Friday. Her called Machado "disgusting" and claimed she made a sex tape (never mind the fact that he watched Paris Hilton's sex tape).
Advertisement

Hillary Clinton also took to Twitter to continue the debate over Machado. In her tweets, Clinton pointed out multiple problems with Trump's opinions on the matter.

First, she called out his fixation on attacking Machado, calling such obsessiveness "dangerous for a president."

She then tied his comments about Machado to his general pattern of objectifying women.

Then, at 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning, Clinton called out Trump for tweeting about Machado at the same time the previous day when there are plenty of bigger issues to worry about.

Boom. This may even be better than the time she told him to delete his account.
Advertisement

More from US News