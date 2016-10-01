We Recreated Gigi Hadid's Party Makeup Look For Under $30 — & You Should, Too

Is it just me, or is it very easy to lose track of time when scrolling through the enviable makeup looks on Gigi Hadid's Instagram page? It makes sense, since the supermodel-of-the-moment always sports the newest techniques and products — thanks in large part to a bevy of famous makeup artists on speed dial (Patrick Ta, Hung Vanngo, and Erin Parsons, to name just a few).
Unfortunately, most of the makeup that adorns the faces of the stars like her tend to be a little pricey — to say the least. Which makes copying Hadid's looks all the more alluring. To wit: Since she's a face of Maybelline, she's regularly wearing a full face of drugstore makeup from the brand. We took a cue from the star and challenged ourselves to recreate a killer look she wore in L.A. this summer.
Now, you may notice that drugstore makeup has been getting increasingly more expensive, so we gave ourselves some perimeters: Maria and I decided to find products to mimic the look that wouldn't set us back more than $30 each. In the video above, we set out to mimic Hadid's bronze smoky eye, luminous skin, and plum lip. Did we measure up on our budgets? You decide.
