31 Perfect Looks To Copy This October

Now, we're not normally ones to play favorites, but there's something about fall — and the style that comes with it — that really gets us excited about clothes again. Sure, each change of season brings that feeling of newness and the anticipation of breaking out pieces you only get to wear for a few dedicated months of the year (think: a jacket, for winter, or a bathing suit, for summer). But autumn is one of those rare times where you can borrow items from both warmer and cooler temperatures and, well, get creative.



That's why October, smack dab in the middle of the season, is all about juxtapositions — pairing your thin, floral frock with a thicker jacket and boots, wearing your jeans and blouse with open-toed shoes, taking a slip and turning it into a tunic. Click through for 31 outfits that take layering, pattern-mixing, and alternative shirting to the next-level. Reminder: If you're going to take a fashion risk, now's the time (winter is coming, after all).

