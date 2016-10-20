Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Drop Is Here — & It's Good

On Thursday, Ivy Park announced a continuation of its fall 2016 collection roll-out with three new pieces alongside campaign imagery of Beyoncé showing us exactly how to wear them. The offering, which sticks to a silver, black, and pink palette, includes an oversized silver puffer coat and a color-blocked sports bra and leggings set. Ranging from $58 to $200, the selection is now available to shop at Topshop, Six:02, Nordstrom, and Hudson Bay.
This story was originally published on September 29, 2016.
For the latest drop of Ivy Park, Beyoncé's activewear line launched in April, the superstar has gifted us with a video in which she's equal parts dream personal trainer and motivational coach.
"I stretch my body out like the horizon," Bey says in the opening voiceover, as we watch her do a casual backbend like it's NBD. "I teach my body every day that I can go a little further. I know my body can learn how to bend and not break."
For the latest drop of Ivy Park, Beyoncé's activewear line launched in April, the superstar has gifted us with a video in which she's equal parts dream personal trainer and motivational coach.
"I stretch my body out like the horizon," Bey says in the opening voiceover, as we watch her do a casual backbend like it's NBD. "I teach my body every day that I can go a little further. I know my body can learn how to bend and not break."
Advertisement
As a montage of concert clips and hardcore workout footage plays, Beyoncé stresses that, just like us mere mortals, she truly feels the pain when doing sweaty, physically exhausting things. So, now we know what Bey is visualizing when she's hitting the treadmill or hours deep into tour rehearsals: Blue Ivy.
"Even when my throat is burning, and my lungs feel like they're drowning; sweat is stinging my eyes, my feet feel like they're going to explode; I picture that one person I love more than anyone," she says as imagery of little Blue plays (oh, and there are some shots of Jay Z, too). Aww.
"Even when my throat is burning, and my lungs feel like they're drowning; sweat is stinging my eyes, my feet feel like they're going to explode; I picture that one person I love more than anyone," she says as imagery of little Blue plays (oh, and there are some shots of Jay Z, too). Aww.
The brand has also had a hurdle or two to get through since debuting. To wit: Allegations surfaced in May that Ivy Park was manufactured in sweatshop-esque conditions in one of its factories. (We're certainly hoping those allegations aren't true.)
Nonetheless, this fall campaign film serves as quite the fitness-affirming, love-your-body inspo. Check out the full video, below.
Nonetheless, this fall campaign film serves as quite the fitness-affirming, love-your-body inspo. Check out the full video, below.
Advertisement