11 Things I Would Buy If I Didn't Have To Pay Rent

Hello friends, how have you been? Question: What kind of person are you when you're getting dressed? Do you plan your outfits ahead of time? My roommate (she works in fashion, too) and I definitely do not. This morning, our living room was a fascinating display of mismatched shoes, half-buttoned blouses, and sighs of frustration in front of our shared full-length mirror. I'd say that 75% of the time, getting dressed is easy (Throw it on, who cares? is my preferred attitude.), but it's that remaining quarter of my mornings that are really hard. Why?



Anyway, we both made it out of the house fully clothed and, honestly, looking cool enough that you would never guess it took more than 20 tries to get it right. Here are some things that would make getting dressed easier, but are also the things I'd only wear once a year. (Warning: statement pieces abound.)

