"My sister tends to like planning and will text me about planning things at all hours," says Erin, 24, who asked that her name be changed for this piece so that her sister isn't clued in to her silencing. "I do not want to read these texts one hour before I go to bed because they make me nervous, so I moon her — out of love."Mooning is rarely a hostile act — that's what blocking is for — but Gottsman points out that you want to think carefully about whom you moon. You wouldn't, for example, want to moon your boss or an important work connection, since doing so could have direct consequences on your job.But, as long as you remember to turn the Do Not Disturb switch back off and catch up on the conversation at some point, mooning is harmless. Although you might want to refrain from admitting to your mooning, unless you know the person on the other end of the line won't take offense.