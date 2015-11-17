Unfriending someone on social media can be a delicate situation. On the one hand, you’re really not digging what your friend (or coworker, or relative) is posting. But on the other, you don’t want to screw up your in-person relationship. You adore your BFF, but the lovey-dovey status updates have got to stop.



In honor of National Unfriend Day (yes, it’s a thing), we’ll walk you through how to navigate social media breakups, however small or large. As it turns out, most social networks now have the digital equivalent of a "mute" button for annoying follows. So while some folks may truly deserve an unfollow or a block, for others, you can secretly get some peace from their endless updates, without them ever knowing. Facebook and Twitter must have heard our muffled cries of unfriending anguish.



From muting someone who goes off on epic tweet storms every other day to unfollowing the cousin who can’t stop spewing bizarre political views, here’s how to “unfriend” in any scenario.

