The Ghosting Problem We Don't Talk About

The person instigating the breakup can’t totally mitigate that. “We can do the best we can to be clear and kind, but then it’s on the receiver to deal with it,” Davila says. “You’re never going to like the way it was done to you, but we need to remember this is part of dating, and we can’t take it personally.”



If someone doesn’t want to be with you, by definition, he or she’s not the right person for you, she adds. And if that person broke things off in a way that was mean or dismissive — or reacted to your breakup in a rude or hostile way — well, that’s on them, and it reinforces that this not your future life partner.



In the immortal words of Dan Savage, "Closure isn’t something you get, it’s something you do." If that potential mate you just ended things with needs to convince him- or herself (and, in fact, alert you) that you’re crazy, fine. If someone ends things in a way that pisses you off, it’s on you to mentally flip him or her off and get on with your day.



My friend Juan may have put it best: “Say what you feel; don't feed anyone a line. They may like it, they may freak out, but you can't keep them from feeling pain. Rejection is the price of doing business.” And it’s part of that kissing-frogs period that will, eventually, get you to whatever you want. Brave face at the ready.