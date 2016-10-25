Missandei is the woman at the right hand of Daenerys Targaryen, and she's one of Game of Thrones' most popular characters. She also showcases some of the show's best looks.
Before she became Khaleesi's interpreter, Missandei was a slave suffering in obscurity on Slaver's Bay. She quickly won GoT fans over with her frankness and kindness. Missandei is stern and logical, serving as a perfect foil to Daenerys, who is prone to rash, risky movies. While the Mother of Dragons indeed liberated the slaves, she didn't know how to rule them. Missandei helped her navigate the new culture she's leading.
This look has a few staples — chokers, earth tones, and long dresses in particular. Her looks are simple and understated. When put together, her choices are a pretty unique style for the HBO show. With a halter dress and simple sandals, a perfect Missandei Halloween costume could be in the back of your closet.
Ahead, see how to copy Missandei’s Thrones looks for all the Halloween invites sitting in your inbox.
