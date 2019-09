Before she became Khaleesi's interpreter, Missandei was a slave suffering in obscurity on Slaver's Bay. She quickly won GoT fans over with her frankness and kindness. Missandei is stern and logical, serving as a perfect foil to Daenerys, who is prone to rash, risky movies. While the Mother of Dragons indeed liberated the slaves, she didn't know how to rule them. Missandei helped her navigate the new culture she's leading.