Game of Thrones fans are going to be anxiously awaiting season 7 until it premieres next summer. In the meantime, we'll be hanging on to every scrap of news emerging from the set. This week, Emilia Clarke gifted us with a photo of herself and some beloved co-stars.
The actress is happy to be back to occupying her role as Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen. She shared a photo with Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Khaleesi's interpreter Missandei, and Jacob Anderson, who plays loyal Unsullied soldier Grey Worm. The trio appear to be doing their best dragon faces. "Season 7??!!! Oh yeah. We be ready. Grrrr..... ("1,2,3 dragon teeth" 🐉)" Clarke captioned the picture. She added, "#dontmesswithpeepsthatbepackindragonsyo
#justyouwaitforTHISoneohhhhmaaannn 😎👊 @nathalieemmanuel @raleighritchie my crew 4 LIFE."
Since the next season will be shorter than the usual 10 episodes, we have to savor every moment. And, of course, there's the fact that it's the second to last season. We're still in denial that the show will actually end after season 8. Sigh.
