From heading straight to the men’s section to memorizing the company’s delivery schedule, every dedicated shopper seems to have their own tips and tricks for scoring the best goods — especially when most stores are jam-packed with crowds; tables are lost beneath piles of messy, unfolded clothes; and sizes are limited. Suddenly, the joy that comes from finding something special fades, and stepping into your favorite shop starts to feel more like you’re in an Alexander Wang free-for-all.
I know firsthand how much of a nightmare it can be — I’ve experienced it all as a Zara sales assistant in one of London’s busiest locations. But navigating the lower ground floor, arms overflowing with clothes, while also fielding questions from customers (“Do you know where I can find another shirt like this?" or "There’s makeup all over this one”) has taught me how to buy my heart’s desire without panic, worry, or fuss. Here's how you can, too.
