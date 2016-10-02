Brody Jenner Apologizes For All Lives Matter Instagrams

"After taking some time to reflect and learn a lot over the last few days, I want to address my careless and misguided posts last weekend," Jenner wrote on an Instagram post. "Having done more research into the Black Lives Matter movement, including reading a very informative editorial by @lmanisviney, I realize that my comments weren't thoughtful or substantiated.
"I spoke out of turn on a subject I wasn't particularly educated on. It was never my intention to exacerbate an already contentious situation in our country. I am a firm supporter of the African American community and I am grateful that my mistake allowed me the opportunity to increase my own awareness of Black Lives Matter, and hope that going forward we can continue this conversation in a positive and peaceful way."
After taking some time to reflect and learn a lot over the last few days, I want to address my careless and misguided posts last weekend. Having done more research into the Black Lives Matter movement, including reading a very informative editorial by @lmanisviney, I realize that my comments weren't thoughtful or substantiated. I spoke out of turn on a subject I wasn't particularly educated on. It was never my intention to exacerbate an already contentious situation in our country. I am a firm supporter of the African American community and I am grateful that my mistake allowed me the opportunity to increase my own awareness of Black Lives Matter, and hope that going forward we can continue this conversation in a positive and peaceful way.
This story was originally published on September 26, 2016.
Brody Jenner put himself firmly on the side of the "All Lives Matter" campaign this weekend after applauding his friend's assertion that the recent police shootings of Black men weren't about race.
According to BuzzFeed, Jenner's friend, Taylor Mosher, posted a since-deleted Instagram comment on police brutality that read, "I normally don’t speak about this type of stuff, but this is just ridiculous. I can’t even watch the news anymore without getting pissed off. This has nothing to do with race. White, black, brown, any color…if you have an officer of the law telling you to exit your vehicle (or do anything for that matter)…you comply. And not only do you comply, but you do so willingly and follow directions completely. And why in the world would you exit that vehicle with a weapon in hand (allegedly?!) That makes no sense! And if, let’s just say, you DON’T have a gun, why would you not put your hands up in the air and state “I do not have a gun” so that the officers can clearly see that you don’t??"
Many on Twitter accused the Hills alumnus of dismissing the issue because it made him uncomfortable, and of looking only through the lens of his white privilege.
Brody Jenner: hey black people can yall stop getting like killed all the time I can't even like watch the news without seeing it gross...— Ash (@Melanin_poppin_) September 25, 2016
Brody Jenner is basically saying Black Ppl should die silently so I can watch tv in piece— Art&Sneakers (@BamaIntrovert) September 25, 2016
It seems unlikely that Jenner will consider what his critics have to say, however. He posted a long comment he received that dismantled the argument that recent police shootings weren't connected to race, but the comment ended with a death threat. Brody captioned the post, "Hate is not the answer.#alllivesmatter." Hate isn't the answer, but neither is dismissing the struggles of those who are oppressed—and your part in the system of power that keeps them that way.