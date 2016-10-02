Brody Jenner Apologizes For All Lives Matter Instagrams

Update: Brody Jenner has apologized for his previous Instagram comments and deleted his repost by a friend in support of the All Lives Matter campaign.



"After taking some time to reflect and learn a lot over the last few days, I want to address my careless and misguided posts last weekend," Jenner wrote on an Instagram post. "Having done more research into the Black Lives Matter movement, including reading a very informative editorial by @lmanisviney, I realize that my comments weren't thoughtful or substantiated.



"I spoke out of turn on a subject I wasn't particularly educated on. It was never my intention to exacerbate an already contentious situation in our country. I am a firm supporter of the African American community and I am grateful that my mistake allowed me the opportunity to increase my own awareness of Black Lives Matter, and hope that going forward we can continue this conversation in a positive and peaceful way."

