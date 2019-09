Brody Jenner Apologizes For All Lives Matter Instagrams

According to BuzzFeed , Jenner's friend, Taylor Mosher, posted a since-deleted Instagram comment on police brutality that read, "I normally don’t speak about this type of stuff, but this is just ridiculous. I can’t even watch the news anymore without getting pissed off. This has nothing to do with race. White, black, brown, any color…if you have an officer of the law telling you to exit your vehicle (or do anything for that matter)…you comply. And not only do you comply, but you do so willingly and follow directions completely. And why in the world would you exit that vehicle with a weapon in hand (allegedly?!) That makes no sense! And if, let’s just say, you DON’T have a gun, why would you not put your hands up in the air and state “I do not have a gun” so that the officers can clearly see that you don’t??"