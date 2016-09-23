Aimee Song Shares Her Tips For Becoming Insta-Famous

With close to 4 million followers on Instagram, Aimee Song (a.k.a. Song of Style) knows how to take a pretty decent photo. The Los Angeles-based interior designer and blogger has become an online star, attracting not just a fan base, but brands, too. And she's proven that cataloguing your every move in an artful way can bring in the big bucks.
Now, Song is sharing the secret to her success with her new book, Capture Your Style: Transform Your Instagram Images, Showcase Your Life, and Build the Ultimate Platform. Organized by lifestyle categories, including fashion, travel, food, and decor, the new tome reveals how you, too, can amass a huge following, thanks to Song's list of technical and editorial essentials for creating the ultimate feed (it offers specific tips on the best apps and filters for processing photos, and shows you how to present your voice and showcase your life on Instagram).
Ahead, Song shared her top tips on everything from choosing a good background to picking the right camera. Click through to learn how to turn your everyday moments into Insta-gold.
Now, Song is sharing the secret to her success with her new book, Capture Your Style: Transform Your Instagram Images, Showcase Your Life, and Build the Ultimate Platform. Organized by lifestyle categories, including fashion, travel, food, and decor, the new tome reveals how you, too, can amass a huge following, thanks to Song's list of technical and editorial essentials for creating the ultimate feed (it offers specific tips on the best apps and filters for processing photos, and shows you how to present your voice and showcase your life on Instagram).
Ahead, Song shared her top tips on everything from choosing a good background to picking the right camera. Click through to learn how to turn your everyday moments into Insta-gold.