With close to four million followers on Instagram, Aimee Song (aka Song of Style) knows how to take a decent photo. The Los Angeles-based interior designer and blogger has seemingly risen from nowhere to become an online star. With a following this big, the brands have inevitably come calling and it's turned into big bucks. And it's all down to her artful snaps.
Now Aimee is sharing the secret to her success with the publication of her book Capture Your Style: Transform Your Instagram Images, Showcase Your Life, and Build the Ultimate Platform in which she reveals how you too can amass a huge following. In it, she breaks down the technical and editorial essentials for creating the ultimate feed.
Organised by lifestyle categories, including fashion, travel, food, décor and more, the new book will even tip you off about the best apps and filters for processing photos, show you how to present your voice and showcase your life on Instagram. Whether you’re launching an online career or simply boasting about your latest culinary effort, Capture Your Style will show you how to turn everyday moments into Insta-gold.
R29 chatted to Aimee to get her top tips for Instagram. Click through to read her thoughts on everything from how to choose a good background to what sort of camera she uses.
Capture Your Style is on sale now; £11.99
