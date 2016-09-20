Kristen Bell Reveals The Unglamorous Reality Of Her Emmys Dress

The final outcome of hours (and hours) of a celebrity readying for a red-carpet event is typically flawless. Every detail of the outfit has been agonized over and plotted out far in advance of the night. But none of that grunt work — you know, the less-sexy aspects of the whole process — usually shows. Kristen Bell hilariously stripped back some of the primped-to-perfection gloss of her Emmys look the day after the big show, and we love her for it.
Yesterday, Bell shared a shot on Instagram, from the waist up, of her Zuhair Murad gown. But she wasn't simply showing off the frock. The photo features some very funny hand-drawn annotations by Bell.
Think: strategically-placed arrows and the words "Nip Lift," which are paired with a sarcastic (yet helpful) caption. Bell details the steps necessary to achieve a "non-surgical boob lift" when a dress calls for gravity-defying magic. "Step 1. Tape your nipple to your shoulder. Step 2. Repeat on opposite side."
Yesterday, Bell shared a shot on Instagram, from the waist up, of her Zuhair Murad gown. But she wasn't simply showing off the frock. The photo features some very funny hand-drawn annotations by Bell.
Think: strategically-placed arrows and the words "Nip Lift," which are paired with a sarcastic (yet helpful) caption. Bell details the steps necessary to achieve a "non-surgical boob lift" when a dress calls for gravity-defying magic. "Step 1. Tape your nipple to your shoulder. Step 2. Repeat on opposite side."
Kim Kardashian has revealed her own predilection for elevating her assets with boob tape. (Well, she actually terms it her "secret trick," so clearly she's an enthusiastic fan of the technique.) ""It takes a little work, but trust me, it's all worth it, LOL," Kardashian wrote on her app.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom has also been quite transparent about her own under-the-seams hacks for the red carpet. Right before the Golden Globes this year, Bloom posted a video of herself singing and dancing around in Spanx and corset to what she terms "the Sexy Golden Globey Song," an awards show-specific riff on "The Sexy Getting Ready" song from the 1st episode of her show.
Kristen, we applaud your frankness about the sometimes-absurd, potentially (okay, usually) uncomfortable lengths that celebrities go to behind the scenes to turn up ultra-polished for the red carpet.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom has also been quite transparent about her own under-the-seams hacks for the red carpet. Right before the Golden Globes this year, Bloom posted a video of herself singing and dancing around in Spanx and corset to what she terms "the Sexy Golden Globey Song," an awards show-specific riff on "The Sexy Getting Ready" song from the 1st episode of her show.
Kristen, we applaud your frankness about the sometimes-absurd, potentially (okay, usually) uncomfortable lengths that celebrities go to behind the scenes to turn up ultra-polished for the red carpet.
Advertisement