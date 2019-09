Kristen Bell Reveals The Unglamorous Reality Of Her Emmys Dress

The final outcome of hours (and hours) of a celebrity readying for a red-carpet event is typically flawless. Every detail of the outfit has been agonized over and plotted out far in advance of the night. But none of that grunt work — you know, the less-sexy aspects of the whole process — usually shows. Kristen Bell hilariously stripped back some of the primped-to-perfection gloss of her Emmys look the day after the big show , and we love her for it.Yesterday, Bell shared a shot on Instagram, from the waist up, of her Zuhair Murad gown. But she wasn't simply showing off the frock. The photo features some very funny hand-drawn annotations by Bell.Think: strategically-placed arrows and the words "Nip Lift," which are paired with a sarcastic (yet helpful) caption. Bell details the steps necessary to achieve a "non-surgical boob lift" when a dress calls for gravity-defying magic. "Step 1. Tape your nipple to your shoulder. Step 2. Repeat on opposite side."