This Star Just Got Real About Spanxing For The Golden Globes

During the pilot episode of her musical CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, creator and star Rachel Bloom debuted the "The Sexy Getting Ready" song. The tune parodies the lengths women go to primp for a night out and how it's some "nasty ass patriarchal bullshit." For the Golden Globes, Bloom, who is nominated for Best Actress In A TV Series, Comedy, is busting out a version of the song she's calling the "the Sexy Golden Globely Song."
In an all too real Instagram video, Bloom gyrates while wearing, as she sings, "Spanx and a corset." She then concludes with a deadpan bit of dialogue. "I can't breathe," she says to the camera. The video is a perfect and hilarious tribute to what goes on behind the scenes — or, rather, under the dresses — on the Globes red carpet.
In an all too real Instagram video, Bloom gyrates while wearing, as she sings, "Spanx and a corset." She then concludes with a deadpan bit of dialogue. "I can't breathe," she says to the camera. The video is a perfect and hilarious tribute to what goes on behind the scenes — or, rather, under the dresses — on the Globes red carpet.
Bloom told Elle that she's wearing a custom gown to the show, but also went into detail about the undergarments her look requires. "I'm wearing a corset and two pairs of Spanx over it under my dress," she said. "Because the Spanx cover up the lumps of the corset. That's what busty girls have to do! I basically look like a pirate wench in my undergarments. But my dress was designed for me, which was so amazing. Curvier ladies can't just throw on the runway look. It just isn't made for boobies and butts and stuff like that."
If you still haven't watched "The Sexy Getting Ready Song," get on that now.
Advertisement