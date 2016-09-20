Dame Maggie Smith Wants Her Emmy Now, Jimmy Kimmel

Alright, Jimmy Kimmel. The joke's over.
Despite being a no-show at the Emmys on Sunday night, Dame Maggie Smith would still like to get her hands on her prize. The British actress was named Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey.
When presenters Minnie Driver and Michael Weatherly announced Smith as the winner, host Jimmy Kimmel ran out on stage and joked that the absent star would have to come and get her statuette. He has a point: Smith has never been in attendance when she's won Emmys for the role, which now total three.
"No, no, no," Kimmel quipped. "We’re not mailing this to her. Maggie, if you want this, it will be in the lost and found.”
Smith was only too happy to play along.
“I was very astonished and pleased to win the award," she shared in a message posted to the Masterpiece PBS Twitter account. "I feel the Emmys have been overly generous to me. If Mr. Kimmel could please direct me to the lost and found office I will try and be on the next flight. Love, Old Maggie.”
Fingers crossed she brings Spratt with her.
Dame #MaggieSmith graciously accepts her #Emmy award -- @jimmykimmel, please advise on the location of the lost and found! #DowntonPBS pic.twitter.com/veQ6shRmxA— Masterpiece PBS (@masterpiecepbs) September 19, 2016
