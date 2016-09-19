Television's biggest stars strutted down the red carpet as the Emmy Awards gathered television veterans and newbies alike, all clamoring for that golden statuette. But no award show red carpet would be complete without loved-up Hollywood couples smothering the cameras with PDA.
Some of our favorites made an appearance, giving us major #relationshipgoals, and proving that a glamorous bae can be as rewarding as any award.
For some parents — like Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy — the night was a much-needed date night out. Orphan Black newcomer Tatiana Maslany and husband Tom Cullen looked so in love, we couldn't get enough of them. And Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita proved that the couple that coordinates outfits together charms the red carpet together.
But in the end, the kids from Stranger Things ruled the red carpet, proving that sharing the Emmys experience with friends can make the night even more special. Ahead check out the couples that stole the show.
