How Jimmy Kimmel Is Getting Ready To Host Tonight's Emmys

The countdown to the Emmys is already underway and host Jimmy Kimmel is prepping for the big show.
Since Saturday, Kimmel posted several pictures to Instagram showing him at rehearsal. And long before they even arrive, he's already having a bit of fun with the celebrity guests.
Since Saturday, Kimmel posted several pictures to Instagram showing him at rehearsal. And long before they even arrive, he's already having a bit of fun with the celebrity guests.
Kimmel took a selfie with Kerry Washington's seating card. He joked, "Sometimes it feels like @KerryWashington is watching me. #Emmys rehearsal..."
Naturally, Kerry Washington — who is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie category for her role in Confirmation — tweeted back, "Always Sir. ALWAYS."
Always Sir. ALWAYS. #Emmys https://t.co/mwPGFMhAcB— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 17, 2016
Next, Kimmel poked fun at Joel McHale, whose seating card was pushed to the back — far away from all the other celebs. Kimmel took a photo of the lone celebrity's seating card and wrote, "My dear sweet @JoelMcHale has a prime seat for The #Emmys tomorrow night..."
Advertisement
McHale tweeted, "This looks like a scene from the movie Open Water."
This looks like a scene from the movie Open Water. https://t.co/biCwHOoyz1— Joel McHale (@joelmchale) September 17, 2016
Kimmel also tweeted a shot of Amy Schumer's seating card, adding, "There's a foul-mouthed little angel on my shoulder."
Late last night, Kimmel posted the best behind-the-scenes photo of all. The guest of honor? His 2-year-old daughter. In the caption, Kimmel calls her "my best joke writer."
We're sure Kimmel will post more images leading up to tonight's Emmy Awards, which are at 8 p.m. EDT.
Advertisement