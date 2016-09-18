How Jimmy Kimmel Is Getting Ready To Host Tonight's Emmys

Ally Hickson
The countdown to the Emmys is already underway and host Jimmy Kimmel is prepping for the big show.

Since Saturday, Kimmel posted several pictures to Instagram showing him at rehearsal. And long before they even arrive, he's already having a bit of fun with the celebrity guests.

The worst part of hosting the #Emmys is laying down all the carpet.

A photo posted by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on


Kimmel took a selfie with Kerry Washington's seating card. He joked, "Sometimes it feels like @KerryWashington is watching me. #Emmys rehearsal..."

Sometimes it feels like @KerryWashington is watching me. #Emmys rehearsal...

A photo posted by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on


Naturally, Kerry Washington — who is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie category for her role in Confirmation — tweeted back, "Always Sir. ALWAYS."

Next, Kimmel poked fun at Joel McHale, whose seating card was pushed to the back — far away from all the other celebs. Kimmel took a photo of the lone celebrity's seating card and wrote, "My dear sweet @JoelMcHale has a prime seat for The #Emmys tomorrow night..."
Advertisement

My dear sweet @JoelMcHale has a prime seat for The #Emmys tomorrow night... @TelevisionAcad @ABCNetwork

A photo posted by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on


McHale tweeted, "This looks like a scene from the movie Open Water."

Kimmel also tweeted a shot of Amy Schumer's seating card, adding, "There's a foul-mouthed little angel on my shoulder."

there’s a foul-mouthed little angel on my shoulder. @AmySchumer #Emmys rehearsal @ABCNetwork

A photo posted by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on


Late last night, Kimmel posted the best behind-the-scenes photo of all. The guest of honor? His 2-year-old daughter. In the caption, Kimmel calls her "my best joke writer."

last minute #Emmys punch up with my best joke writer

A photo posted by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on



We're sure Kimmel will post more images leading up to tonight's Emmy Awards, which are at 8 p.m. EDT.
Advertisement

More from TV