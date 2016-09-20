This Is Why Beyoncé Was A No-Show At The Emmys

Even though Lemonade was nominated for four Emmys, Beyoncé didn't show up at the ceremony, and now we know why.
The singer got sick and needed to give her vocal chords a break to continue her Formation tour, a source told Us Weekly.
"She doesn't want to risk having to cancel any more shows, so she decided to rest," they said.
If that's the case, Beyoncé joins Adele, Zayn Malik, and Ariana Grande on the list of celebrities who have backed out of public appearances to take care of their health. She also postponed a concert in New Jersey when she was placed on vocal rest.
John Oliver, for one, was disappointed not to see her at the Emmys. "All I really was thinking about for the last 48 hours is, 'I'm going to be able to look at Beyoncé's head in 48 hours,'" he told reporters backstage, according to Us Weekly.
But even if she let fans down, she set a great example for the rest of us by not pushing herself.
Besides, after not giving Lemonade any awards, the Emmys don't deserve her anyway.
